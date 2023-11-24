Papa John’s International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,514 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 150% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,404 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.5 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.25. 92,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.03. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.97%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

