Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 94,876 shares.The stock last traded at $23.97 and had previously closed at $23.17.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $724.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.36.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $323.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 705,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 315,680 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 39.3% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 231,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,281 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 219,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 18.5% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 168,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

