TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 68,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 218,435 shares.The stock last traded at $6.87 and had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $506.44 million, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIXT. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.7% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

