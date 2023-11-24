Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of 3D Systems Call Options (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,364 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 33% compared to the average daily volume of 1,771 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $228,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 207,294 shares in the company, valued at $947,333.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Trading Up 13.6 %

3D Systems stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 2,859,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,340. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.67.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Stories

