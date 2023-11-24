NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 66,587 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $157,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.18. 1,631,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,998,226. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.93. The firm has a market cap of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

