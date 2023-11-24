State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $206.64 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 14,757 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Netflix worth $206,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.17. 648,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.