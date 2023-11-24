Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 5,994 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,429 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its position in SEA by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. CICC Research lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,190,358. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. SEA had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.