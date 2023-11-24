Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by 7G Capital Management LLC

7G Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up 5.2% of 7G Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 7G Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,770,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,374,727. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $74.68 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $201.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.49.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

