Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 130,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 50,090 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $1,638,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NWE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.03. 31,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

About NorthWestern Energy Group

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.