Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,805,000 after buying an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.19. The stock had a trading volume of 51,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $159.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average of $143.42.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

