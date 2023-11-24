Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Takes $2.60 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,600,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Nordstrom as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Nordstrom Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,936. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

