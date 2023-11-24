AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,373 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $131,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,516,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,728,000 after purchasing an additional 134,425 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,470,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,095. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.69.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

