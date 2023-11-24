Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE BRBR remained flat at $50.71 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,103. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

