Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 36,276 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,276 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $106,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.68. 119,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,407. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $143.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.99.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.