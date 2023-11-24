262 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.58. The company had a trading volume of 200,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,001. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

