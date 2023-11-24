Huntington National Bank Sells 778 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,095,813,000 after purchasing an additional 74,873,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,450,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,236,678,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,632,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 444,685 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,138,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,352,000 after purchasing an additional 525,596 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,281,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $584,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MMC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,779. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $201.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

