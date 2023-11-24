Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $17,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.52. The company had a trading volume of 385,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,238,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $71.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

