Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $19,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Humana by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Humana by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Humana by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.28.

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HUM traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.87. 48,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,326. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $558.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $500.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.31.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

