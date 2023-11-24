Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.28. 281,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

