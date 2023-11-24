Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Reduced by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.3 %

ADP stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.07. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

View Our Latest Report on ADP

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.