Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $228.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.89. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.