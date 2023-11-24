Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $239,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,094,000 after buying an additional 337,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,227,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,705,000 after acquiring an additional 981,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,696,000 after acquiring an additional 67,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.0 %

OHI stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.