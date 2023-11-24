Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 5,451 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance
LXP opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92.
LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP
LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LXP Industrial Trust
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- This internet stock is a must-have for your portfolio for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.