Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 5,451 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 294.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

