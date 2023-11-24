Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Avnet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AVT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,694. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

