Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

FELE traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. 17,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.