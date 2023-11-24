Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Paychex by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,520,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Paychex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after buying an additional 142,656 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $118.68. 189,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,901,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $116.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

