Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $516,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 968.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,349,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,017. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $220.21 and a one year high of $297.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.