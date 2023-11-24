Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,446 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $49,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 79.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AIG traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 325,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.05. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

