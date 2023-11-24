Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,272,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220,860 shares during the quarter. OPENLANE makes up approximately 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 7.56% of OPENLANE worth $125,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OPENLANE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 109,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in OPENLANE in the first quarter worth $513,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 1.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 7.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 184,410 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KAR stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.94. 48,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,452. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $16.49.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.66 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

