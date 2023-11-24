Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 362,486 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 362,486 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.41% of Restaurant Brands International worth $98,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 472,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,797. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

