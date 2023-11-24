Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,877 shares during the quarter. Kennametal comprises 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 5.75% of Kennametal worth $130,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

KMT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.27. 36,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,286. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

