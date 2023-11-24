Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 26,387 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,387 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Alaska Air Group worth $46,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.91.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.82. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

