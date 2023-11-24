Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $190.20 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,351 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.2% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $190,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 333,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,741,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,006,000 after purchasing an additional 77,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,309,987. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. William Blair started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.
View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
