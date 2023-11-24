Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,736 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $138.05. 3,161,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,739,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

