Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $226.96 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,007,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,683 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $226,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after buying an additional 92,228,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,663,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,345,068,000 after acquiring an additional 608,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,503,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,660,000 after purchasing an additional 127,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,800. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,916 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

