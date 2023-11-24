Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 105,535 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,535 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Freshpet worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 50.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.01. 34,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,747. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.05. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRPT. TheStreet cut Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Freshpet from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.85.

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

