SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,611,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $279,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

SSNC stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,671. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

