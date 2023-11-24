Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,000 shares during the period. News accounts for 1.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in News were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of News by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

News Price Performance

NWSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

