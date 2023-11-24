Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,333,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after acquiring an additional 91,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 892,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,154,000 after buying an additional 87,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,948,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,483,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

SNBR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,899. Sleep Number Co. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $232.53 million, a PE ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $472.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.56 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Sleep Number from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

