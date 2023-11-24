Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,469,000 after purchasing an additional 388,690 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $88.40. 547,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,035. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.94.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

