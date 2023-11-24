Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,686 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 145,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 29.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.74. 232,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,944. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $253.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.84 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.86% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

