The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $494.98 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.34% of Waste Connections worth $494,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 805,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,583 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 98,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 131,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 589,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.88. 304,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,782. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $146.12. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

