Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551,686 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 79,968 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 2.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Electronic Arts worth $201,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 189,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,339. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.85. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $96,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,111.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $239,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $4,207,770. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

