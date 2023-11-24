Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.5 %

FBIN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 54,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is 27.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

