Arweave (AR) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $7.84 or 0.00020498 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $512.97 million and $8.58 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,277.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00597043 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00125700 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.
About Arweave
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
