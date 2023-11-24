BitShares Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $31.87 million and $628,691.72 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001681 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001655 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

