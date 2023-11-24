Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

