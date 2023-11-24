Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,379,660 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.51% of Rio Tinto Group worth $407,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,514,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,343 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,112,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $69.38 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

