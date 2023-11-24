Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,092 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.65% of Fiserv worth $517,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.89.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

