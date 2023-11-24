Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 22,682 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,524,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.02% of Charter Communications worth $559,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $574,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 38.5% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $405.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $426.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.52.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.